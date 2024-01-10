A TEMPORARY road closure will be in place in Callington next week.
The affected road will be Fullaford Road which will be closed from Tuesday January 23 until Thursday January 25 (24 hours).
The road will be closed to allow for South West Water utility repair and maintenance works to take place.
A map of the closure can be viewed by visiting: https://one.network/?tm=136306648.
Contact: Kier on behalf of South West Water – Tel: 0344 346 2020. For more information about upcoming road closures in the Tamar Valley visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/