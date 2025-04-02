A TEENAGER who organised a cancer charity fun run after her lifelong friend needed life-saving surgery has received a civic award.
Lauren Blamey, of Bere Alston, was presented with the award by West Devon Mayor Debo Sellis at a ceremony at the borough council offices to recognise her support for well-known businesswoman and running coach Dotty King.
The sponsored run was in Tavistock to and from Dotty’s shop in the outer pannier market during an October storm and attracted strong support, raising £3,000 for Cancer Research UK after Dotty was diagnosed with advanced cancer of the throat and tongue last summer.
Dotty has supported Lauren through her own challenges and this was a way of saying thank-you. In turn, Dotty nominated her young friend for the award.
The mayoral awards are given out annually to an individual, firm or organisation who has done something ‘particularly noteworthy’ in West Devon Borough.
Chamaine Blamey, Lauren’s mum, said: “We had the privilege of watching Lauren receive the mayor's recognition award for her organisation of community run and the £3,000 raised in honour of Dotty who was diagnosed with cancer.
“We are incredibly proud of Lauren. This is a testament to her caring and considerate nature. We’re also very thankful to Dotty for nominating her and to the council for the recognition of the award.”
Dotty said: "Lauren is the kindest, most self-motivated young lady. I am grateful for WDBC enabling me to nominate her for this very well-deserved award. Lauren deserves every success in life.”