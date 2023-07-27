Tavistock Library is running free help and advice sessions for those looking to improve their skills with tablets, laptops and computers and using the internet.
Sessions are designed to meet an individual’s needs and build their understanding of online skills such as connecting with friends and family using video calling platforms, opening an email account, using smartphone apps and Office 365 and setting up social media accounts.
Run by Libraries Unlimited in conjunction with Learn Devon, sessions take place every Friday from 9.30am to 12pm. You can book a session by calling 01822 612218.