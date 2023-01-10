The Meadowlands Leisure Centre in Tavistock has temporarily closed its swimming pool due damage to its glass roof.
The pool was closed yesterday (Monday) and remains closed today. Organised swimming and aqua fit sessions have been postponed. However, the gym remains open and exercise classes carry on as planned.
Contractors are expected to visit and carry out repairs later today.
The following statement has been posted on the leisure centre's Facebook page: Due to unforseen circumstances the swimming pool will remain closed for all of Tuesday (10th January).
ALL swimming sessions will be cancelled at our earliest opportunity.
Contractors will be at Centre Tuesday to attempt rectification.
The GYM and EXERCISE CLASSES (excluding Aquafit) will be on as normal We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.We endeavour to keep our customers informed as we make progress on reopening the swimming pool.
If you have any queries regarding Swim School or Lane/Family Swims, please contact the centre directly on 01822 617774.