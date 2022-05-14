Tavistock work hub’s free trial

TAVISTOCK Enterprise Hub is one of 14 work hubs in Devon offering a free one-day trial to new clients to mark National Coworking Day in June.

The work hubs participating in the event are offering people the opportunity to work from their local hub, with the majority of them providing free work spaces on Monday, June 6 and Tavistock Enterprise Hub on Thursday, June 9.

As spaces are limited, to help hub operators to plan and to avoid disappointment, people are being asked to email their chosen work hub in advance in order to book a space.

Due to high occupancy numbers, The Generator in Exeter only has six desks available on the day, and Harbour Studios in Torquay has one hot desk available, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to guarantee a desk.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council Cabinet member for economic recovery and skills, said: ‘It’s great that so many work hubs in our network will be providing this free trial to new clients.

‘It’s a great opportunity for anyone who is interested to get down to their local Devon Work Hub and see first-hand what it’s like, meet new people and try out the hub facilities. There are no catches or hidden costs - it is completely free of charge.’

The Tavistock work hub will be open on Thursday, June 9. Email [email protected] to book a slot.

There are also work hubs in Crediton, Great Torrington, High Bickington, Honiton, Tiverton, Cullompton, Modbury, Ashburton, and Exeter, all of which are offering free trial sessions on Monday, June 6 (booking necessary).