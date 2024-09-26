A TAVISTOCK woman was found dead at a spot where she liked walking her dogs, an inquest has heard.
Glynis Pethick, 63, was found dead in the reservoir near Morwellham Quay on Thursday, September 12.
She had earlier been reported missing by her husband, an inquest opened in Exeter heard.
He had found notes of concern on coming home that day and the police were called.
Mrs Pethick’s car was found parked on a lane near the footpath leading to the reservoir.
Police carried out a search and a police helicopter located the missing woman in the water.
Mrs Pethick was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The precise medical cause of death is yet to be established,” said Alice Longhorn, area coroner for Devon.
The inquest has been adjourned. A full hearing will be held at a later date.