Kind-hearted students from Mount Kelly College in Tavistock have raised £16K for the charity School in a Bag and sent school bags of items to children in Ukraine and child refugees in the UK.
Toby, head boy at Mount Kelly Prep, said, "We were really inspired by the talk that Luke Simon, the founder of School in a Bag, gave last year. It is a charity we could connect with as it was based around helping children our own age. It is important to help Ukrainian children because their lives have been turned upside down and they have been through unimaginable experiences we cannot comprehend. By helping them they know we are here thinking of them and wanting to do what we can to help."
Mary, Head Girl at Mount Kelly Prep agreed, “It is so important to help the Ukrainian children have an education and to carry on with their lives the best they can. The pupils at Mount Kelly can only imagine how hard it would be to learn with no school supplies. If we were in their situation school supplies would be most important things in our lives, so a little effort from us will make a big difference to them.”