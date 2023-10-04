Toby, head boy at Mount Kelly Prep, said, "We were really inspired by the talk that Luke Simon, the founder of School in a Bag, gave last year. It is a charity we could connect with as it was based around helping children our own age. It is important to help Ukrainian children because their lives have been turned upside down and they have been through unimaginable experiences we cannot comprehend. By helping them they know we are here thinking of them and wanting to do what we can to help."