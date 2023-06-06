A huge crane is swinging into action this week on Market Road, Tavistock, as repairs begin on the River Tamar bank wall to avoid it falling into the Tavy and taking the road with it.
Hundreds of tonnes of stone are being craned into the river to create a dam, to allow work to begin on refilling holes in the lower part of the 150-year-old wall.
Parking has been banned on the road and traffic is not allowed down it during working hours. The road is closed to traffic only during this week until the end of the project. The work will continue until Saturday, September 30, and the road will be closed again until the few days before. Dates will be confirmed later.