Talented amateur photographer Helen Bowyer’s patience paid off as she captured this rare image of a stationary kingfisher. Helen loves taking landscapes and wildlife photographs around Tavistock. She has spent hours at the canal waiting for the strikingly coloured bird to settle long enough to capture. She said: “I’ve spent hours watching the kingfishers catch fish. It’s amazing to see. But you’d need a very fast camera shutter speed to capture it in flight fishing. But I feel lucky that I caught him long enough on a railing — and looking at me.”