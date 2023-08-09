The Tavistock Neighbourhood Development Plan has received a grant of £9,500 to continue its work for the next financial year.
Announcing the successful bid through their digital platforms on Monday of this week (August 14), the committee at the helm of the plan said: “We are delighted to confirm that funding to continue our work has been secured for the next financial year 2023/24.
“The steering group has successfully applied for £9,500 in grant funding through Locality again to cover the work to turn our evidence and vision into a plan this autumn.
“We are grateful for the support of Tavistock Town Council and the many stakeholders, supporters and town residents whose contribution to the preparation of the plan and its ultimate success is so vital.”
The committee also announced a new community steering group member — Gemma Loving — a local resident and working architect who is joining the housing topic lead in helping to shape policies responsive to the vision for housing in the plan.
Over the autumn and winter the committee will be finalising draft policies, from its ‘evidence gathering’ phase, for the six areas the local community has asked them to focus on, those bing: business, community facilities, green spaces and environment, heritage, housing and transport and connectivity.
Once drafted with the support of a contracted consultant, the committee then returns to it ‘consulting the community’ phase, where local residents are asked to consider and comment on plans.