AN affordable Christmas postal service is being offered again by Tavistock Lions after delivering 4,000 last year. It costs 40p a card to deliver in Tavistock and Whitchurch from yellow post boxes at the following businesses: Dartmoor Photographic, Mainly Stationery, Mime, Ron’s Pets, Shields DIY, Tavistock Launderette, the Toy Cupboard, Whitchurch Post Office and the Visitor Information Centre (open 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday). The boxes open this Saturday (November 25) and close after Thursday, December 14. Details 0345 833 4807.