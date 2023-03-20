Jan Horrell, Senior Library Supervisor, said: ‘I am really pleased the library is able to be open for everyone to enjoy for a few more hours to see the winter out. This is thanks to the financial support of the Friends of Tavistock Library. The library is as busy on a Wednesday afternoon with children playing, adults using public computers and all ages reading books and newspapers, as any time during the week.’ The Friends of Tavistock Library invite everyone to support its fundraising events, such as quiz nights (Friday March 31); coffee mornings, a murder mystery evening and donating items for a ‘market stall’.