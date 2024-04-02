Dinosaurs popping out of Easter eggs were among the surprise creations by youngsters at Tavistock Library’s Easter children’s activity sessions this week.
Oscar, five, and his mother Sarah Pomarin (pictured) joined Tuesday’s session (for five to ten year olds) with the theme of the Jurassic combined with Easter.
Sarah said: “Oscar’s made a dinosaur on a lollipop stick and designed and coloured an Easter egg for it to move up and down, looking as if he’s hatching. He also joined in the Easter trail where he followed clues with the same theme, to get a mini egg prize.
“We’ve been twice now. We come normally to the library after swimming at Meadowlands and then he comes to play with the Lego and other toys. It’s a good way of introducing children to reading and to new books and subjects.”
Hannah Moass and her daughters Pippa, five, and Beth, eight, both joined in the craft session. Hannah said: “Beth did her design with a take on the Jurassic with a dragon and Easter. Beth loves adventure books, so the Easter treasure hunt suits her. The activities stimulate their imagination and creativity. The library is great for children because it’s a safe space for them to join in activities freely and us parents can feel confident they are happy and doing something constructive.”
Craft sessions are on Thursdays, April 4 and 11, 2pm to 3pm. Children of all ages are offered table games on Friday and Tuesday, April 5 and 9, from 10am to 3pm.