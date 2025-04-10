A GROUP of musician singers are marking their quarter century with a special concert premiering a new composition.
Flute Cocktail of Tavistock is marking its 25th anniversary with the performance of Landmarks, by a local composer, inspired by local places, near Tavistock.
The concert, which includes an entertaining mix of music as well as Landmarks, is on Saturday, May 3 at St Petroc's Church in Lydford at 7pm.
The musical director of the largest flute choir in Devon, Mel Orriss, commissioned renowned composer Andrew Wilson to write a suite of pieces. This new suite will be performed alongside an entertaining mix of music for flutes.
Jackie Waddle, choir spokesman, said: “Flute Cocktail began in April 2000 and has been meeting fortnightly in Tavistock to rehearse ever since, with members coming from all over Devon. We produce a rich, sonorous sound by playing a mix of concert flutes, alto flutes, bass flutes and piccolos.
“We enjoy playing a wide repertoire of music, drawn from an array of different genres; this enables them to adapt programmes to suit many different events and celebrations.”
Andrew Wilson was director of music at the then Kelly College in Tavistock (now Mount Kelly) before becoming the vice principal of the National College of Music, London
As a composer, his orchestral, chamber, and vocal works have been recorded, published and performed all over the world, won many international prizes and are regularly broadcast on BBC Radio 3.
He said: “Many composers find inspiration for their creative work in their surroundings, so I count myself very fortunate to live in such a beautiful and individual landscape as West Devon. Although I work with fine musicians all over the world, I find myself constantly returning to the edge of Dartmoor for my creative inspiration.
“Landmarks is a series of musical portraits of four local landmarks I see every day. The first is Sir Edwin’s Folly, more familiar to the people of Tavistock as The Pimple. This strange three-sided building was designed by the famous architect Sir Edwin Lutyens as a viewpoint, and for more than a century it has dominated the skyline of Whitchurch Down.”
His second musical portrait is Wheal Betsy, the abandoned silver and lead mine near Mary Tavy which can be seen from the A386. The music is a ghostly march in memory of the miners who once worked there.
Nearby Brentor is the next inspiration. Andrew said: “There is hardly a place for miles around from where this extinct volcano topped by the tiny church of St Michael de Rupe can’t be seen. I have taken the unmistakable shape of the landmark and reproduced it in the profile of the musical phrases.
“Lastly, we visit Plaster Down from where, on a clear day, it is possible to see all three of the previous landmarks. The name means ‘playing place’ and I have written an ebullient, energetic finale.”
The concert will have an interval with refreshments. Profits will be shared between Flute Cocktail and St Petroc’s Church.