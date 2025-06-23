The first emergency and rescue services family fun day in Tavistock attracted many visitors interested in chatting to those who keep us safe.
Tavistock Police Community Support Officer Debbie Hollinson and Tavistock Town Council organised the town’s first multi-agency day to give everyone a chance to meet the public sector agencies and charities keeping communities safe.
The event was so popular that another is already being planned for next year.
The free community fun and information day in Tavistock last Saturday (June 21) invited people of all ages to find out how the emergency services and partners carry out vital work behind the scenes.
The event, in Bedford Square, also allowed the police, fire service, RSPCA and Tavistock Street Pastors to pass on some advice.
Included were police search dogs (who detect missing people, offenders, explosives and drugs), fire and ambulance services, Dartmoor rangers, Dartmoor search and rescue volunteers, the RSPCA, Tavistock Street Pastors and The Big Issue.
Sergeant Tom Ottley, neighbourhood team leader for West Devon, said: “It was a brilliant day where we engaged with the public about lots of our different functions and departments they may not have been aware of.
“The CCTV van, drone team and police dogs were very popular. There was lots of good conversation with people about knife crime-related issues with the knife arch present. We literally spoke with hundreds of people throughout the day.
“There was great support from our partners, the fire service and their equipment was very popular, as were Dartmoor National Park with their livestock crime awareness character ‘Baaaabarer’ the sheep.
“Also popular with visitors was Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock with their demonstration of rope rescue from the Tavistock Guildhall ramparts.
“We are already in discussions to make this an annual event. All credit to PCSO Debbie Hollinson who arranged this with Tavistock Town Council.”
