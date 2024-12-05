Tavistock’s popular Dickensian Evening tomorrow night has to be cancelled due to storm warnings - but the shops will still be open for late night Christmas shopping.
Tavistock BID (Business Improvement District) which organises the event on behalf of its trader members has made the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel the event off with ‘regret and deep disappointment’. However, the shops will still be open for late-night shopping as planned with free parking from 3pm. Businesses which have their own entertainment planned will continue to offer this.
The Met Office confirmed projected wind speeds of up to 55mph during the evening, which are well above the safety threshold for holding an outdoor event.
Janna Sanders, BID manager, said: *BID regrets to announce the cancellation of this weekend's much-anticipated Dickensian Evening due to the amber weather warnings issued for the area.”
She added: “The safety of visitors, traders, and the community remains our highest priority, and this decision was made in light of the potential risks posed by severe weather conditions. We're heartbroken to cancel such a cherished event.
“The businesses of the town will still be staying open to provide a late-night shopping experience for the public in the true spirit of Dickensian. Businesses hosting private events will continue to do so and there is ‘free from 3’ parking tomorrow evening, along with every Thursday and Friday throughout December in the town’s car parks.”
Tavistock’s Dickensian Evening is a magical late-night shopping event that transports visitors back in time, with shopkeepers embracing the festive spirit by dressing in traditional Victorian attire. A highlight of the evening, the Christmas light switch-on was planned as part of the evening and was set to mark the official start of the festive season in Tavistock.
Janna said the cancellation was ‘deeply disappointing’ for all involved but businesses hope that visitors will still be able to enjoy a back-to-basics event of traditional late-night shopping. Some businesses are turning this setback into an opportunity to give back to the community. Flapjackery, known for its delicious handmade flapjacks, had prepared a significant amount of product for the event. Rather than let it go to waste, they have decided to donate all of it to local foodbanks.
She said: “Tavistock BID extends its gratitude to all the traders and participants who were preparing for the Dickensian Evening and looks forward to hosting other successful events in the future.”
Some traders supported the decision, made with customers’ safety as a priority, others suggested a scaled back version or postponing and rescheduling before Christmas.