Janna said the cancellation was ‘deeply disappointing’ for all involved but businesses hope that visitors will still be able to enjoy a back-to-basics event of traditional late-night shopping. Some businesses are turning this setback into an opportunity to give back to the community. Flapjackery, known for its delicious handmade flapjacks, had prepared a significant amount of product for the event. Rather than let it go to waste, they have decided to donate all of it to local foodbanks.