A GROUP of five Tavistock cyclists completing an end-to-end journey of Great Britain to raise money for Tavistock Memory Cafe have completed their challenge — smashing their fundraising target in the process.
The cyclists — Graham Coiley, Brian Martin, Bill McOwan and Sarah and Peter Jones — reached John O’Groats yesterday (August 22), having completed the 1,021 mile challenge in 14 days after setting off on August 8, covering a minimum 70-mile distance each day.
Initially aiming to raise £2,000 for the Memory Cafe, the group surpassed this target not even a week after setting off; with a total of £3,250 raised with at least £641.25 in Gift Aid at the time of publication. This total will in turn allow the Memory Cafe to continue providing invaluable support to a growing number living with dementia in West Devon and their families.
Graham Coiley, chair of trustees for the Memory Cafe and cyclist in the group said: “It was brilliant, a great team, enjoyable company, great experience, some beautiful countryside and so fortunate with favourable weather. Our fundraising for the Memory Cafe encouraged us every day to get back in the saddle and keep the legs spinning. Huge thanks to all our supporters.”
Heather Rayne, coordinator of the Memory Cafe, said: “They’ve done it! We are so chuffed for them and I am just delighted.” Heather maintained contact with the group throughout their journey, tracking their progress through Strava and receiving updates and pictures through WhatsApp, noting that all five cyclists continued unfalteringly through each leg of the mission, thoroughly enjoying themselves all the way to the end.
The group first planned their intrepid challenge earlier this year, with trustee Graham avid to explore new ways to raise money for the cafe.
The group’s fundraising page remains open for donations and can be accessed using the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/tmc-lejog-cycle