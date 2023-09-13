COMMUNITY events in Tavistock might have to be cancelled if the charitable Lions organisation cannot afford to pay for insurance to support them.
Tavistock Lions helps raise money for local charities and good causes through supporting organisations and staging events, including the annual Tavistock Carnival which will go ahead on Sunday, September 24, despite the insurance issue. The charity has only just realised it needs insurance to cover the road closures necessary to support Remembrance Sunday, Pride, Goose Fair and other one-off events like the invasion anniversary tribute to Ukrainan refugees.
The Lions also provide seating and a public annoucement systems and other logistics for events. The Lions have issued an SOS for grant aid and may have to resort to asking donors to subsidise the new expense to save events. Town mayor Cllr Andy Hutton, a Tavistock Lions member, said although other organisations carried out valuable socially valuable work for the town, it was Tavistock Lions which has historically carried out vital road closures. “Tavistock Lions is the only organisation which can realistically support charitable and other community events in the town in the way we do. We have the experience and the resources to help with Remembrance Sunday and Pride and Goose Fair where we provide marshalling along the routes.
"Remembrance Sunday attracts so many people, that it overspills Bedford Square and into the road, so we need to stop the traffic briefly. But we might not be able to afford to help these important events go ahead this year and next year if we can’t find some financial assistance. There was panic all round when we realised we needed insurance when we’d assumed it was covered by insurance through the Lions nationally, which every club contributes towards. But the cover does not include road closures. No one is suing us or anything and it’s only luck I suppose that we haven’t had any issues where an insurance claim came up. But we need to come up with some way of paying this new bill.”
He explained the annual insurance would cost about £1,300 and the only way of covering it within the Lions would be to charge each Lions member £30 to £40 each year.
Otherwise, he said the alternative would be ensuring that the Lions told anyone donating to street collectors or through other organisations, that part of it was going on insurance. He added: “I don’t think that would go down well to the average person or group, because we pride ourselves on everything going towards the causes we support, rather than our own costs. The community groups we support would not be able to afford to help our insurance cost. If we have to pay this insurance cost then we would effectively be paying for the privilege of voluntarily helping other community organisations, which is self-defeating.”
The Lions has asked the town council for help towards the cost of insuracne to cover either a single roads closure for Remembrance Sunday this year at £644 or for help with annual cover to enable the same closures and to enable similar support to other community events, at £1,350.
Council clerk Carl Hearn said the council would not normally provide grants to meet ongoing insurance costs of community organisations, However, the council has long-standing collaborative relationships with the Lions and many organisations they work with, such as the Royal British Legion.
There was potential to find a joint way forward with the Lions to secure broad community benefit and supports significant events such as Remembrance Sunday. It would not be appropriate, however, for the council to cover the insurance costs of the Tavistock Carnival, which is run directly by the Lions to fund its activities due to the community benefit gained. The council’s budget and policy committee recommended grant aid be approved for the Lions, but that it be first considered by the full council at a later date.