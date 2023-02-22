Tavistock College has set out arrangements for the next teachers' strike on Thursday, March 2.
In a letter to parents, principal Tristan Muller-Forster said the secondary school would be closed to all children in Years 7-10 on March 2.
However, the school will be open for Year 11 students, who are all expected in school to take their mock exams.
The school will also be open for sixth form students, in Years 12 and 13, to study, revise and seek pastoral support, although no lessons will be delivered.
He added that vulnerable students would still be able to attend a 'Support School' with details of this to be shared with parents and carers directly.
'It is our priority as a school however, to ensure that any industrial action has a minimised impact on our pupils’ experiences and that they continue to receive the highest standard of education and care possible.
'After seeing first hand the numbers of staff who took part in the industrial action earlier this year and after continued work with staff and union leaders we are now in a position to share with you what level of student facing education can be feasible during the strike period of March the 2nd 2023.
'Although there are other strike dates planned, we will make a separate decision prior to each date following a rigorous risk assessment to ensure that we are operationally safe.'