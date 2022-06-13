Tavistock Children’s Theatre Club ready to take to the stage again
Friday 17th June 2022 4:00 pm
It’s been two years in the making since the original show dates were cancelled due to covid, but this Sunday ‘the sun’ll come out’ as Tavistock Children’s Theatre Club finally take to the stage to perform ‘Annie Jr’ at the Wharf. The children and the production team are incredibly excited. Director Steph Reese said: ‘We’re back to doing what we love to do. The children have been working enormously hard and are looking forward to putting on a great show. Please do come and support this talented young cast!’ The show takes place on Sundays June 19 and 26 with performances at 3pm and 6.30pm. Tickets are available from The Wharf box office on 01822 611166 and all information can be found on their website.
