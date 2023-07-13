The adult novice and confidence cycle sessions have some vacancies on Saturday July 22.
They are aimed at beginners and non-confident riders wanting to improve their bike-handling skills and confidence.
Students will be taught to understand what is on riders’ bikes and the basics, such as mounting, pedalling, braking and steering properly.
Active Devon is providing one-hour cycle training sessions for adults who live or work in Devon (except Plymouth and Torbay).
All sessions are delivered by qualified cycling instructors, in a safe and supportive environment. They involve small groups of one to three people and are held off the roads.
The sessions are at The Wharf Car Park, 3 Canal Rd, Tavistock, PL19 8AR. Booking is needed to guarantee a place. More sessions will be coming.To find out how to book and what the sessions offer see the following links: https://www.activedevon.org/adult-cycle-training/
The sessions are run by Adult Cycling Training which is organised in partnership with Devon County Council.