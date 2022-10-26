TASS talk with local celebrity
Saturday 5th November 2022 10:30 am
Tavistock Area Support Services will be hosting a talk by Giovanni Sponziello on Tuesday, November 8 at the Anchorage Centre on Plymouth Road.
Giovanni is perhaps best known locally for his Italian delicatessen – located in the corner of the Pannier Market surround – but also famed nationally for his hairdressing skills. He has agreed to have his life story recorded for TASS’s Life Story Project.
Starting at 11.00am, the talk will last 45 minutes. Entry is free, but attendees can donate to help TASS carry out its mission to support older people in the Tavistock and surrounding areas.
