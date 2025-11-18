The Forum also celebrated the Tamar Valley’s volunteers through the Valley Champion Awards, recognising individuals who go above and beyond. Nominees included Tim and Bonny Lightfoot, Clare Tugg, Jenny Wytcherley, Pete Thompson, Jo and Ken Tytherleigh, and Charlotte Dancer. This year’s winners were Pete Thompson, honoured for his wildlife monitoring and conservation work at the Calstock Wetlands, and Charlotte Dancer, recognised for 22 years of dedication to communications, public engagement, and advocacy for the Tamar Valley.