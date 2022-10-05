Tamar Valley AONB open day
Sunday 16th October 2022 9:30 am
The Tamar Valley (Submitted )
THe TAMAR Valley AONB team is holding a community open day to educate people about the work they do and how you can get involved.
The event will be on Tuesday October 25 from 10.30-3pm and will involve bird box making, using hand tools, a ‘Be a ranger for the day’ talk plus other activities.
The free family event will provide the opportunity to learn about the environmental work the AONB team conducts to look after the Tamar Valley and information about volunteering.
The event will be at the Tamar Valley Centre, Drakewalls. Parking will be available at the car park opposite the Tamar Valley Centre. To book visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-open-day-tamar-valley-centre-tickets-428380677137
