The meeting started with a short presentation by Dr Mel Priston (Chair) and Mr Scott Slavin (Vice-Chair) introducing TTAG and why the Action Group is campaigning for the abolition of tolls on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry. They summarised the reasons why the Tamar Crossings are unique and deserve central government funding, highlighting the reliance on the crossings for healthcare provision, employment, education and leisure, and pointing out that there is no practical alternative, unlike the other tolled crossings of the UK. They stressed that the ‘user pays’ principle ‘disproportionately affects a population recognised to have higher levels of deprivation.’ The presentation finished with an analysis of the Tamar toll history, concluding that ‘since 1992, tolls have increased by 550% for the bridge and 225% for the ferry.’