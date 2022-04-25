Tamar Energy Community running pilot project for cold homes

Local Community Energy group Tamar Energy Community (TEC) has been awarded funding to research the benefits of an impartial retrofit advice service for homeowners in West Devon.

They are currently looking for 50 homeowners to take part in a pilot project over the phone to feed into the development of the new service.

The telephone research will be completed by the TEC Home Energy Advice team. Each participant will receive free, impartial and practical advice about how to make their home more energy efficient. Those taking part will get a free Energy Support Pack including low energy bulbs and radiator reflectors. TEC also has the capacity to offer 10 homeowners a full home retrofit plan at a discounted rate including home survey, energy modelling and anticipated costs.

If you own a property that has an EPC rating of D, E, F or G and you are keen to know how to make your home energy efficient, please get in touch with TEC here: https://tamarenergycommunity.com/retrofit-advice-survey/, call 0800-233-5414 or email [email protected]