An online public consultation on revamping the putting green in Okehampton’s Simmons Park has revealed a clear preference for a bee and wildlife friendly revamp.
Okehampton Town Council’s survey received 259 responses, with 219 people opting for putting holes with hardstanding surrounded by wildlife and bee friendly planting.
Just 40 people wanted the putting green to remain as a plain lawn and only one person wanted the area to become hardstanding with no planting.
A working group set up by the town council’s parks committee is now meeting to discuss taking the idea forward.