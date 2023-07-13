A FOOD scheme to help people struggling in the Calstock Parish is set to start next month.
Calstock Parish Council have teamed up with Devon and Cornwall Food Action to help deliver a scheme where families and individuals can purchase a food box for £20 that provides £80 worth of food.
The food boxes will contain a selection of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy, bread and store cupboard items.
The scheme has not only been put in place to help those families and individuals struggling with the cost of living crisis but also has a positive environmental impact by saving food from going to landfill.
Parish councillor, Tracy Ledger who is fronting the scheme said people within the parish have already showed an interest.
Cllr Ledger said: ‘We did a couple of show and tells where we took one of the food boxes and it literally filled a 6ft table. The amount of food provided could fill two large shopping trolleys.
‘Around 35/40 people have showed an interest and that was after attending only two coffee mornings.’
It is hoped that the scheme will help those in need in the parish.
‘It’s lovely to live rurally, but actually a lot of people do struggle financially and it can often be hidden’, said Cllr Ledger.
The two pick up points will be Delaware Pre-School and Calstock Village Hall. Boxes will be delivered every two weeks on an alternating basis with each venue getting a delivery once a month. If you are interested in signing up to the scheme, contact the parish clerk on 01822 748847.