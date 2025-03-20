The Well-being Cafe in Okehampton will be hosting an auction evening in April to raise funds for the cafe which supports hundreds of people in the community.
Alongside the auction, there will be live music from the band Devil Rain, a raffle, buffet and bar.
Auction prizes include a signed Plymouth Argyle football, Exeter Chiefs tickets, a signed Manchester United photo, a gas boiler service, a golf day, family tickets to Castle Drogo and many more unique gifts.
Kerry Hampson, worker at the Well-being Cafe, said: “We want to raise enough money so we can carry on supporting people here. I joined a year ago and this cafes needed a lot more than I thought it was.
“We’ve had people come in and say they wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for us. We provide a safe space for those going through a tricky time to feel like themselves again. This auction evening has been months and months of hard work and we need Okehampton to come together to support us!”
The Well-being Cafe on St James Street aims to make Okehampton a suicide safer community.
Since opening in 2022 the cafe support people each week who are struggling with their mental health, well-being, food poverty, homelessness, loneliness, isolation, abuse and addiction.
The event will commence on April 5 at the Okehampton Charter Hall at 6.30pm. The auction will begin at 7.30pm.
The raffle prizes include a £20 Trago Mills voucher, a £20 Purple Penguin, bottles of alcohol, a Zeals gift bag and more.
Tickets are £15, raffle tickets are £5 and are available to be picked up at the Well-Being Cafe, Donald’s Menswear and The London Inn.
Alternatively, email [email protected] with how many tickets you would like and a name and they will send you the BACS details.
All proceeds will go to the Well-Being Cafe.