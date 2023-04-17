West Devon police officers met with success on Saturday as they joined over one hundred other Devon and Cornwall officers to police the Devon Derby - the football match between Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle.
West Devon officers played a key role in the policing operation with Inspector Chris Conway working as Bronze Commander, Inspector Lester (Critical Incident Manager for North and West Devon) as PSU (police support unit) Commander, one of our Youth Intervention Officers as Inspector Conway's Tactical Advisor and two of West Devon's patrol officers as a football spotter and a PSU officer.
A police spokesperson said on social media: "While the result didn't go to plan for ECFC fans, the policing operation was a success, with a total of two arrests and relatively minor issues - although footage is being reviewed by our football officers to deal with any further offences that come to light.
"Having officers that are experienced at commanding or policing public order/public safety incidents are a big benefit to our sector and came at no direct cost to West Devon as the PCs/Sgts are on overtime and inspectors do it over and above their day jobs."
Superintendent Tom Holmes, the officer in charge of the operation, said: “There was a small incident pre-match that led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man from Cranbrook on suspicion of affray; he remains in police custody and awaits questioning.
“Post-match, there were a couple of small flashpoints near the clocktower roundabout just off the city centre, but my officers and Police Support Units were swift to react and to keep a small group of vocal rival fans apart; there were no arrests linked to this matter.
“Our Football Unit will always review CCTV and body worn footage to see if any action needs to be taken further down the line linked to [the] Devon Derby. But the vast majority of fans were a credit to their respective clubs and on the whole, we are pleased with how the day unfolded from a policing and public safety point of view.”
Police have described the Devon Derby as the biggest sporting event police officers attend in the year.