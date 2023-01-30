Kevin Clifton said: “I'm thrilled to finally be fulfilling my lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. I’m beyond excited to be performing with Maisie again – she’s amazing - and can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK with her in this incredible show!"