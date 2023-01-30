Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is waltzing on to the Lyric stage at Theatre Royal Plymouth tonight, and is running until Saturday February 4 starring former Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton and Eastenders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist, Maisie Smith.
Maisie Smith makes her musical theatre debut in the lead female role of Fran. Kevin and Maisie were previous champions of the Strictly Come Dancing Children in Need Special 2019. The show is directed by the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood.
Craig Revel Horwood said: "I am absolutely delighted to be directing the amazing Kevin Clifton and the sensational Maisie Smith, together with our super talented cast in Strictly Ballroom The Musical - I know that they’ll all be FAB-U-LOUS! Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening!"
Kevin Clifton said: “I'm thrilled to finally be fulfilling my lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. I’m beyond excited to be performing with Maisie again – she’s amazing - and can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK with her in this incredible show!"
Maisie Smith said: “Dancing in Strictly has been a huge part of my life, and been so much fun. I’m absolutely delighted to be able to continue that journey in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. Not only do I get to make my musical theatre debut with my former partner in crime, Kevin Clifton, but I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood and Jason Gilkison again too - I can't wait!"
Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom…
Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce, and bringing together a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. The show will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show’s scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine together to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.
Strictly Ballroom The Musical is a fabulous, feel-good evening full of sequins, singing and salsa. This unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour is a tonic for the soul and will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre!