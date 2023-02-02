The parish council heard that the marquee had been erected by the commitee on the playing field for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in May last year. The marquee was left up in strong winds, which damaged it. Cllr Graham Cundy said: ‘It is an act of God, isn’t it, the wind? Perhaps he should pay of it.’ However, the council went with Cllr Karen Dreyer’s suggestion to write a ‘police note’ declining to take responsibility for the damage.