Parents are being urged to enrol their children at Walkhampton school to prevent it being closed down forever.
The Rev Nick Shutt, former archdeacon and school vicar at Lady Modiford’s Primary, believes there was still hope that the school might rise from the ashes in September 2026, even as the final pupils left the school last week – as the Department for Education has not yet officially closed the school for good.
The local Lady Modiford Trust (LMT), which owns the site, is still fighting this closure and hopes parents will still enrol their children for September 2026.
The Rev Shutt, whose family went to the school including granddaughter Lily, a current leaver, said the planned closure was not inevitable and only the Education Secretary could close it after a consultation.
“Today looks like a sad day because in September there will be no children in this school and it will be a huge uphill struggle. But if parents can be persuaded to apply to send their children here, then there could be a rebirth from September 2026. The county council will conduct the usual admissions process in the New Year. We and Ofsted know this is a good school. There’s every reason why parents should be encouraged to apply to come to the school next year. It’s down to parental choice.”
He suggested there were potentially 12 pupils in the catchment and the school could reopen with them and staff.
Speaking for the LMT, he said: “Understandably, the MAT statement led parents to send their children elsewhere and gave the impression the MAT had the power to close the school. However, that power rests solely with the Secretary of State for Education who considers the views of Devon County Council, the Exeter Diocese and Lady Modiford’s Trust who own the site.”
