“Today looks like a sad day because in September there will be no children in this school and it will be a huge uphill struggle. But if parents can be persuaded to apply to send their children here, then there could be a rebirth from September 2026. The county council will conduct the usual admissions process in the New Year. We and Ofsted know this is a good school. There’s every reason why parents should be encouraged to apply to come to the school next year. It’s down to parental choice.”