NEXT weekend you are invited to come and speak with your local councillor.
Cornwall and Callington councillor, Andrew Long will be holding a councillor surgery on Saturday (June 24) from 10am until 12pm.
The surgery is being held in the Members Room at Callington Town Hall.
These are drop-in sessions so no appointment necessary.
Please note that parking in the Pannier Market is limited to 30 minutes only.
For further information or to view upcoming councillor surgery dates visit: https://callington-tc.gov.uk/