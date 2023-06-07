NEXT weekend you are invited to come and speak with your local councillor.

Cornwall and Callington councillor, Andrew Long will be holding a councillor surgery on Saturday (June 24) from 10am until 12pm.

The surgery is being held in the Members Room at Callington Town Hall.

These are drop-in sessions so no appointment necessary.

Please note that parking in the Pannier Market is limited to 30 minutes only.

For further information or to view upcoming councillor surgery dates visit: https://callington-tc.gov.uk/