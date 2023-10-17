IN the wake of increased regulation and scrutiny over water companies and their actions, South West Water has set out their long-term investment plan to MPs in the South West.
The water company held a reception at the House of Commons on Monday, October 16.
Senior representatives, including Chief Executive Susan Davy, set out their a plan they call 'The Right Deal for Right Now', which they say will meet the needs of the region over the next five-year period.
The new strategy has been proposed after water regulator Ofwat legislated a new raft of regulation and mandatory investment