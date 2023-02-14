POLICE in Newton Abbot are offering people the chance to shop a love rat on Valentine’s Day.
On their Facebook page the town’s police say: ‘Today is Valentine’s Day – a day to celebrate your relationship!
‘We don’t want you to forget those ex’s that did you wrong either!
‘Do you have an ex-valentine and know they have outstanding warrants?
‘Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car?
‘Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.
‘This Valentine’s Day special starts off with a set of limited-edition silver bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodation which includes professional glamour shots.
‘This special is topped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.
‘We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals.
People have been quick to comment, including:
‘We don't blame you; our call handlers are standing by awaiting your call.’
‘Love this well done I got an ex sadly he's not wanted’
‘Lol loving this. The police do have a sense of humour after all’
‘ I’m howling. This is so funny’
‘This is brilliant’