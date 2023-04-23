A tennis club is seeking to increase the numbers of people who can play for longer.
Tavistock Tennis Club has got permission from Tavistock Town Council to fit more lights on its hard courts in the Meadows.
The club is also planning to install solar panels in the longer term to become more sustainable and to save money.
Zoe Llewellyn, club chairman, said: ‘It’s really good news that we have permission for the lights on all but one of our eight courts. This will enable more people to play for longer into the summer evenings and the earlier winter evenings.
‘We would like to have solar panels in the longer term, perhaps in about two years. We haven’t begun serious conversations yet about that with the council. But we will be needing to use LED lights. We’re getting quotes at the moment.’
The club has been named as the South West regional club of the year (one of eight nationally) by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for a number of initiatives and innovations, fresh from winning the LTA’s latest Devon club of the year.