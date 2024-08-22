There was a mixture of relief and excitement this morning at Shebbear College, as Form 5 (Year 11) pupils nervously opened their envelopes at school to reveal their GCSE grades
Students have been working hard this year, with some taking as many as eleven GCSEs, as well as juggling other interests including music and sport.
Their hard work has paid off with many achieving highly across all subjects and exceeding expectations, demonstrating Shebbear’s strong value-added output, which measures how much progress a child has made since their starting point.
“I’m really proud of all our students and it was fantastic to see so many happy faces this morning, with many exceeding their target grades!” said head, Charlie Jenkins. “This year group have worked really hard across all subjects and it’s great to see so many of them achieving their personal best.”
Joe Pennington, from Okehampton, is celebrating an impressive five grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s as well as having recently gained a grade 7 in the trumpet and grade 6 in the piano, whilst fellow musician, Zeb Penfold, who has juggled his GCSE studies with his talent in drumming as well as being a part of the college’s successful U16 Rugby team, gained three grade 9s, one grade 8, four grade 7s and three grade 6s.
Isabel Vick, from Hatherleigh, will move on to the sixth form to study for her A-levels in September after having gained one grade 9, three grade 8s, four grade 7s and two grade 6s in her GCSEs, whilst classmate Robyn Sherrod achieved five grade 7s, four grade 6s and a grade 5 and will be taking History, Geography and Music at A-level.
“I was very nervous this morning” said Robyn, “I was trying not to think about it too much, but I couldn’t think about much else! I’m relieved and happy with my results!”
Two students, Henry Bonsor and Leo Reed, recently returned to Devon having spent the summer in Cambodia on an expedition with Camps International, an initiative offered to students in Year 11 and the sixth form each year.
Reflecting over the summer, Leo said, “It was a long trip over to Cambodia, but I had an amazing time! I did scuba diving and got my PADI qualifications, lots of sightseeing and loads of charity work, building toilets, wells and shelters – an unforgettable experience!”
As for his results, Leo said that he was really nervous this morning but is very happy with what he achieved. “I’m especially pleased to have passed French! I’m chuffed with what I got, and I’m planning on going to college in September to study a T-level in Livestock Production.”
“I wish Form 5 all the best for the future.” Charlie Jenkins said. “Their GCSE results today have opened some exciting opportunities, and I know they will go on to achieve great things. A huge thank you to our brilliant team of teachers, who have been a big part of this success, and well done everyone!”