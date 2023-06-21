A TELEVISION production company is appealing to residents of Princetown and the surrounding vicinity who lived in the area during the year 1990 for their memories of a notorious prison riot that occurred at the time.
Production company Twenty Twenty are producing a new documentary series on the history of British prisons, following successful production of the history documentary series A House Through Time (BBC Two) and their sister company Wall to Wall produce history series Who Do You Think You Are? (BBC One) and Long Lost Family (ITV 1), amongst others.
Their new three-part documentary series, known under the working title Prison: Britain’s Criminal Past has been commissioned by Channel 4 and is set to reveal a picture of British society, crime and punishment in and across the country over hundreds of years, right up to the present day.
Each episode will focus on one prison and its surrounding area, exploring the history and the lives of its former inmates as well as prison staff. One episode is set to focus on HMP Dartmoor and researchers with Twenty Twenty are currently exploring the prison riot which took place in 1990 and the response from the local community at the time.
One of the show’s main producers — Yasmine Permaul — is appealing to those who lived in the area (and still do now) to come forward and speak with her in more detail if they remember when the riot specifically occurred in 1990 or if they have any other associated memories of that time. Contact would see an initial off-the-record phone call, solely for research purposes.
If have any relevant memories or information and you would like to speak to Yasmine, you can contact her by phone on 074845 200178 or email at: [email protected]