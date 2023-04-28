Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A388 at Stoke Climsland, between Launceston and Callington on Thursday, April 27, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a white Ford Transit flatbed truck and a white Vauxhall Corsa at around 3.40pm.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Corsa, a 17-year-old female from the Okehampton area, suffered fatal injuries. Her next of kin have been informed.
The 16-year-old female front seat passenger of the Corsa sustained life changing injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Ford Transit, a 44-year-old man from the Plymouth area, was treated at Derriford Hospital for minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail to return on Monday, June 12.
Local officers, as well as officers from the Roads Policing Team, attended the scene and completed a forensic examination.
The road was reopened at around 4am on Friday, April 28.