Sensory Garden Easter Trail winner revealed

The winning entry, drawn from over 25 correct entries, belonged to Flora Harding who visited the garden with her parents Tracy and Chris over the Easter weekend. Seven-year-old Flora spotted every picture and correctly completed every one of the 10 poems. Flora is pictured above receiving her winner’s certificate and prize from Sensory Garden trustees Kevin Turner, Graham Parker and Annette Sharpe. When asked what she would do with the £15 prize, Flora said: ‘I’m going to buy a book and I’ll buy some sweets to share with my sisters Iris and Ruby.’