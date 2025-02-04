The annual Devon Secondary Schools Battle of the Bands is returning for a third year.
It’s not too late for young Devon-based musicians to sign up for the competition which has seen previous winners receive over 3,000 streams and be crowned Devon’s Best New Artist at the Devon Music Awards.
The 2025 contest is being held this month with four heats on February 4, 6, 11 and 13 at Petroc College Barnstaple, KEVICC Totnes, Uffculme School near Cullompton and Plympton Academy with the final being held at Exeter Phoenix on Tuesday, February 25.
David Knox of R&K Systems said: “We were amazed by how many great young musicians signed up to get involved in the last two years’ contests. It’s great to see their music coming out and their legacy building, as our contest goes much further than just a trophy.
“We actively work with the winners to fund recording their music, help them register publishing, work with distributors to get them on Spotify and line up reviews, radio shows, gigs and festivals to help their music reach listeners.
“Bands we have worked with have all gone on to do really well, clocking up thousands of streams and reaching new audiences across the South West and beyond. The South West music ecosystem needs new talent and we’re hoping to help build tomorrow’s musical legends.”
Winners of the contest will receive free recording, mixing and mastering for a song to be released on streaming, radio and TV platforms.
Young musicians up to 18 years of age wanting to take part need a teacher from the school that band members attend to visit the Devon Music Education Hub’s website and apply by completing the online form on their behalf as soon as possible at: https://www.musiceducationhub.org/site/whats-on/battle-bands-2025/