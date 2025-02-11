Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing person from Gunnislake.
Frederick (known as Fred) Jackson, 84, was last seen at approximately 11.15am yesterday (Monday 10 February).
Family and friends are searching the village. He is said to be a prolific walker by people who know him. The police helicopter was reported to be seen searching last night.
Frederick is described as being a white male of tanned complexion, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slight build, with grey and white hair and clean shaven.
He is believed to be wearing a brown jacket and green denim trousers.
If you have seen Frederick, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999 quoting log number 427 of 10th February.