The Yelverton and Tavistock Scottish Dance Group gathered together at Walkhampton Memorial Hall for a tea dance recently to remember Patrick Cashell who ran a Scottish dance group in Peter Tavy for many years.
Brenda Burt, who runs the Yelverton group, organised the event on September 30, welcoming some 45 friends and dancers from the local area, Cornwall and Exeter and even as far away as Suffolk.
Brenda and Patrick had planned a joint event for 2020 which had to be cancelled because of Covid, so it was a fitting memorial that this particular programme formed the basis for Saturday’s event and included some of Patrick’s favourite dances as well as a cream tea.
The proceeds from the day were donated to the Plymouth and West Devon Talking Newspaper, a charity which was close to Patrick’s heart and with which he was involved for many years.