A BELOVED toy shop is due to close down in Tavistock, sparking an outpouring of supportive comments and memories.
Mark Davenport, 56, and his wife Valerie are shutting down Kaleidoscope Toys on Brook Street in the next few weeks due to Mark’s need to have surgery on his feet for crippling arthritis and because they cannot devote the time and energy to the business needs to survive the cost of living crisis.
The company has survived numerous setbacks and crises such as Brexit increasing costs and Covid, when they delighted families by delivering toys to their doorsteps.
Mark admits to “hating toys” because he grew up with them as a way of life, rather than a source of fun, when he helped his father Thomas and mother Rachel start up the shop 47 years ago as a child.
He said: “I remember when I was about nine opening up the first box of toys on the floor for the shop and helping my dad price them up. I hated toys – anyone would if they were dealing with them every day as part of life, rather than enjoying them as toys.
“Business grew gradually and we built up a loyal following and there are still grandparents who tell us how their mum and dad brought them here to buy or just look at toys. It’s a real shame to have to close the shop. But I can’t devote the time that’s needed, especialy when it’s so hard to make a living on the high street.
“We used to sell worldwide and kept up with the times with a website and delivered toys during the pandemic to families who were desperate to keep their children entertained at home when they couldn’t go out due to lockdown and shops were shut.”
He said the couple will reassess the future of the toy business after Mark’s surgery and potentially run it online.
Mark has worked for Ginsters and other employers before returning to the business after his mother died. He said tastes in toys had not fundamentally changed over the years, despite digital innovations: “Children still like the traditional toys, like Lego and the Sylvanian figures and arts and crafts kits, Revell model kits and Mattel models. My favourites were Dinky cars.”
Edmund Barnett-Ward, a toy designer, who grew up in Tavistock, said he was ‘so sad’ to hear of the shop’s closure. “I bought my first Star Wars action figure from the shop and have always loved the way there was stock from floor to ceiling. Although I moved away, It’s was nice to bring my kids to visit and treat them in my favourite toy shop while checking out how much of the stuff I made was on your shelves.”