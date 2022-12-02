Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 36 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30 was down from 44 on the same day the previous week.
There were 63 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 32% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
The figures also show that 37 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 28. This was down from 50 in the previous seven days.