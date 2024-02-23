Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 12 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 18 was down from 36 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 21 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 16.