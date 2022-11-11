Royal Devon and Exeter Trust cares for 55 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Subscribe newsletter
Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 55 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 63 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 45% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 100.
Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 59 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 7. This was down from 67 in the previous seven days.