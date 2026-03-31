A Tavistock author has been shortlisted among the best romance novelists for a national award for her first book.
Former Tavistock Times Gazette reporter Claire Frances is a finalist in the Romantic Novel of the Year Awards 2026 and her novel, To Hell With It has been shortlisted in the category, debut romance novel award.
The Romance Novelists’ Association (RNA) Romantic Novel of the Year Awards is an annual awards ceremony celebrating excellence in romantic fiction in all its forms.
Claire said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted for the Debut Romance Novel Award. There were over 500 entries, and I’m one of six for this category - I’ve been pinching myself ever since I was told. I can’t wait to go to London to celebrate with the other finalists.”
She added: "For me, the secret to good romance writing is - write from the heart. Give readers real, raw and relatable romance stories. Mine come as romantic relationships, friendships and community, which is at the heart of To Hell With It."
RNA chair Seána Talbot, said: “Our finalists represent the best of what our romantic fiction community has to offer—from indie to traditionally published, from cosy to spicy and everything in between.”
Claire was a reporter for the Tavistock Times before studying for her masters in professional writing, specialising in fiction and then worked for Devon Life and BBC Countryfile magazine and Huffington Post UK.
Claire’sTo Hell With It has the warmth and charm of Bridget Jones’ stories and described as an irresistible debut about a young woman navigating love, friendship and happiness in a world that doesn’t think how she thinks.
The main character Pearl O’Reilly, 28, who has OCD, is about to say ‘to hell with it’ to her issues - starting with a new romantic relationship.
The shortlisted novels were chosen by readers and the finalists announced in May.
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