As part of Gunnislake Festival, a special talk on the Calstock Roman Fort will be taking place at Gunnislake Village Hall next Tuesday evening (July 18) at 7.30pm.
Delivered by Dr Chris Smart, the talk will explore excavations at the fort, situated near St Andrew’s Church, in context — recently seen on More 4’s The Great British Dig which aired last month and is available to watch on the Channel 4 website — with new evidence for the Roman Conquest of Southwest Britain.
Entry to the talk is free; donations are welcome.
Refreshments will be available after the talk.